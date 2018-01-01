 Skip to main content
U.S. flag

An official website of the United States government

How do I sign up for the ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning System?

How do I sign up to receive ShakeAlert®-powered Alerts on my phone?

Provider Type Apple Store
Google Play		 Link States
USGS/FEMA Wireless 
Emergency 
Alerts		 N/A FEMA | WEA CA/OR/WA
MyShakeTM Mobile App Y/Y MyShake CA/OR/WA
Google Android 
Operating 
System		 N/A Google CA/OR/WA
Alert San 
Diego with 
ShakeReadySD		 Mobile App Y/Y Alert San Diego CA

The USGS issues ShakeAlert® Messages but alert delivery will come by other public and private means (internet, radio, television, cellular), including Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) -- think of an AMBER Alert -- delivered by FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). Alert delivery via the WEA system is available in California, Oregon, and Washington. To ensure that you can receive WEA alerts consult your cell phone instructions about receiving emergency alerts or contact your cell phone service provider.

Many USGS partners across California, Oregon, and Washington already use ShakeAlert Messages to enhance public safety. Water and gas utilities, transit systems, and emergency facilities like fire stations and hospitals alert staff to take a protective action such as Drop, Cover, and Hold On and trigger automated actions such as opening a fire house door so first responders can do their job.

There are several ways to get ShakeAlert-powered alerts on your cell phone. (Note: The USGS does not directly or indirectly endorse any product or service provided, or to be provided, by these alert delivery providers.)

  • The MyShakeTM app was developed by the UC Berkeley and is sponsored by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. MyShake is available for free in the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores – more information is available here. MyShake is currently operating in California, Oregon, and Washington.
  • Google provides a ShakeAlert-powered earthquake alert feature that is integrated into the Android Operating System. This service is available in California, Oregon, and Washington on cell phones using the Android operating system.
  • ShakeReadySD is the ShakeAlert-powered Earthquake Early Warning component of the Alert San Diego app. ShakeReadySD only delivers alerts to phones in California. Alert San Diego can be downloaded for free on the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores.

The testing of alert delivery to cell phones began in California 2019, joined by Oregon and Washington in 2021. To learn more, visit the ShakeAlert website or follow USGS ShakeAlert on X

These products should not be confused with the USGS Earthquake Notification Service (ENS), which is a free, customizable service that sends out automated emails or texts whenever earthquakes occur in whatever area you designate. ENS is NOT an early warning system.

For more information about ShakeAlert-powered Alerting in your state, contact your state emergency management agency:


 

Related Content

link
Potential earthquake map shaking

At what magnitude does damage begin to occur in an earthquake?

It isn't that simple. There is not one magnitude above which damage will occur. It depends on other variables, such as the distance from the earthquake, what type of soil you are on, building construction, etc. That being said, damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5. Learn more: Glossary of earthquake terms Earthquake Magnitude, Energy Release...

link

At what magnitude does damage begin to occur in an earthquake?

It isn't that simple. There is not one magnitude above which damage will occur. It depends on other variables, such as the distance from the earthquake, what type of soil you are on, building construction, etc. That being said, damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5. Learn more: Glossary of earthquake terms Earthquake Magnitude, Energy Release...

Learn More
link
2014 USGS National Seismic Hazard Map, displaying intensity of potential ground shaking from an earthquake in 50 years (which i

What is seismic hazard? What is a seismic hazard map? How are they made? How are they used? Why are there different maps, and which one should I use?

Seismic hazard is the hazard associated with potential earthquakes in a particular area, and a seismic hazard map shows the relative hazards in different areas. The maps are made by considering what we currently know about: Past faults and earthquakes The behavior of seismic waves as they travel through different parts of the U.S. crust The near-surface site conditions at specific locations of...

link

What is seismic hazard? What is a seismic hazard map? How are they made? How are they used? Why are there different maps, and which one should I use?

Seismic hazard is the hazard associated with potential earthquakes in a particular area, and a seismic hazard map shows the relative hazards in different areas. The maps are made by considering what we currently know about: Past faults and earthquakes The behavior of seismic waves as they travel through different parts of the U.S. crust The near-surface site conditions at specific locations of...

Learn More
link
USGS map displaying potential to experience damage from a natural or human-induced earthquake in 2017

Can the National Seismic Hazard Maps be used as an earthquake forecast tool for the near future?

Not really. The USGS Seismic Hazard Maps website and the Unified Hazard Tool (for building custom maps) are designed to display the probability of different events that might occur in a several-year to several-decade period. The model bases all probability estimates on the average rate of earthquakes over long periods of time. As you shorten the time window, you should expect greater and greater...

link

Can the National Seismic Hazard Maps be used as an earthquake forecast tool for the near future?

Not really. The USGS Seismic Hazard Maps website and the Unified Hazard Tool (for building custom maps) are designed to display the probability of different events that might occur in a several-year to several-decade period. The model bases all probability estimates on the average rate of earthquakes over long periods of time. As you shorten the time window, you should expect greater and greater...

Learn More
link
Map depicting difference in USGS estimates of earthquake hazards from 2002 and 2014

What is the difference between earthquake early warning, earthquake forecasts, earthquake probabilities, and earthquake prediction?

The USGS uses these four terms to refer to four different things . Early warning is a notification that is issued after an earthquake starts. Probabilities and forecasts are comparable to climate probabilities and weather forecasts, while predictions are more like statements of when, where, and how large, which is not yet possible for earthquakes. Here are more detailed descriptions of each...

link

What is the difference between earthquake early warning, earthquake forecasts, earthquake probabilities, and earthquake prediction?

The USGS uses these four terms to refer to four different things . Early warning is a notification that is issued after an earthquake starts. Probabilities and forecasts are comparable to climate probabilities and weather forecasts, while predictions are more like statements of when, where, and how large, which is not yet possible for earthquakes. Here are more detailed descriptions of each...

Learn More
link
USGS map displaying potential to experience damage from a natural or human-induced earthquake in 2017

Can you predict earthquakes?

No. Neither the USGS nor any other scientists have ever predicted a major earthquake. We do not know how, and we do not expect to know how any time in the foreseeable future. USGS scientists can only calculate the probability that a significant earthquake will occur ( shown on our hazard mapping ) in a specific area within a certain number of years. An earthquake prediction must define 3 elements...

link

Can you predict earthquakes?

No. Neither the USGS nor any other scientists have ever predicted a major earthquake. We do not know how, and we do not expect to know how any time in the foreseeable future. USGS scientists can only calculate the probability that a significant earthquake will occur ( shown on our hazard mapping ) in a specific area within a certain number of years. An earthquake prediction must define 3 elements...

Learn More
link
2014 South Napa Earthquake in California

What are the earthquake hazards/risks where I live?

Determining your risk with regard to earthquakes, or more precisely shaking from earthquakes, isn't as simple as finding the nearest fault. The chances of experiencing shaking from an earthquake and/or having property damage is dependent on many different factors. The National Hazard Maps use all available data to estimate the chances of shaking (of different strengths and frequencies) across the...

link

What are the earthquake hazards/risks where I live?

Determining your risk with regard to earthquakes, or more precisely shaking from earthquakes, isn't as simple as finding the nearest fault. The chances of experiencing shaking from an earthquake and/or having property damage is dependent on many different factors. The National Hazard Maps use all available data to estimate the chances of shaking (of different strengths and frequencies) across the...

Learn More
link
Student participates in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill. Photo courtesy of The Great ShakeOut

What should I do DURING an earthquake?

If you are INDOORS -- STAY THERE! Get under a desk or table and hang on to it ( Drop, Cover, and Hold on! ) or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. STAY CLEAR of windows, fireplaces, and heavy furniture or appliances. GET OUT of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place (things can fall on you). DON'T run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is danger of...

link

What should I do DURING an earthquake?

If you are INDOORS -- STAY THERE! Get under a desk or table and hang on to it ( Drop, Cover, and Hold on! ) or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. STAY CLEAR of windows, fireplaces, and heavy furniture or appliances. GET OUT of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place (things can fall on you). DON'T run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is danger of...

Learn More
link
Image: Students Conduct Earthquake Preparedness Drill

What can I do to be prepared for an earthquake?

There are four basic steps you can take to be more prepared for an earthquake: Step 1: Secure your space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items. Step 2: Plan to be safe by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency. Step 3: Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations. Step 4: Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents...

link

What can I do to be prepared for an earthquake?

There are four basic steps you can take to be more prepared for an earthquake: Step 1: Secure your space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items. Step 2: Plan to be safe by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency. Step 3: Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations. Step 4: Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents...

Learn More
link
Image: Northridge, CA Earthquake Damage

What should I NOT do during an earthquake?

DO NOT turn on the gas again if you turned it off; let the gas company do it DO NOT use matches, lighters, camp stoves or barbecues, electrical equipment, appliances UNTIL you are sure there are no gas leaks. They may create a spark that could ignite leaking gas and cause an explosion and fire DO NOT use your telephone, EXCEPT for a medical or fire emergency. You could tie up the lines needed for...

link

What should I NOT do during an earthquake?

DO NOT turn on the gas again if you turned it off; let the gas company do it DO NOT use matches, lighters, camp stoves or barbecues, electrical equipment, appliances UNTIL you are sure there are no gas leaks. They may create a spark that could ignite leaking gas and cause an explosion and fire DO NOT use your telephone, EXCEPT for a medical or fire emergency. You could tie up the lines needed for...

Learn More
link
Image: Students Conduct Earthquake Preparedness Drill

What are the Great ShakeOut earthquake drills?

The Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are based on scenario earthquakes that could effect the area if they were to actually take place. Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills are an annual opportunity for people in homes, schools, and organizations to practice what to do during earthquakes, and to improve preparedness. These events are made possible through a collaboration between several agencies...

link

What are the Great ShakeOut earthquake drills?

The Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are based on scenario earthquakes that could effect the area if they were to actually take place. Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills are an annual opportunity for people in homes, schools, and organizations to practice what to do during earthquakes, and to improve preparedness. These events are made possible through a collaboration between several agencies...

Learn More
link
Image: Northridge, CA Earthquake Damage

What can I expect in my house when an earthquake occurs? How do I identify it? What can be done?

The contents of your home may be damaged and can be dangerous: Shaking can make light fixtures fall, refrigerators and other large items move across the floor, and bookcases and television sets topple over. IDENTIFY: Look around your house for things that could fall or move. Ask yourself if your cupboard doors could fly open (allowing dishes to shatter on the floor). Is TV and stereo fastened down...

link

What can I expect in my house when an earthquake occurs? How do I identify it? What can be done?

The contents of your home may be damaged and can be dangerous: Shaking can make light fixtures fall, refrigerators and other large items move across the floor, and bookcases and television sets topple over. IDENTIFY: Look around your house for things that could fall or move. Ask yourself if your cupboard doors could fly open (allowing dishes to shatter on the floor). Is TV and stereo fastened down...

Learn More
PubTalk 1/2018 — ShakeAlert: Path to West Coast EQ Early Warning
PubTalk 1/2018 — ShakeAlert: Path to West Coast EQ Early Warning

PubTalk 1/2018 — ShakeAlert: Path to West Coast EQ Early Warning

PubTalk 1/2018 — ShakeAlert: Path to West Coast EQ Early Warning

Title: ShakeAlert: The Path to West Coast Earthquake Early Warning ... how a few seconds can save lives and property

By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Communications and Publishing, Public Lecture Series

PubTalk 1/2018 — ShakeAlert: Path to West Coast EQ Early Warning

PubTalk 1/2018 — ShakeAlert: Path to West Coast EQ Early Warning

Title: ShakeAlert: The Path to West Coast Earthquake Early Warning ... how a few seconds can save lives and property

By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Communications and Publishing, Public Lecture Series

Comparison of earthquake early warning systems and the national volcano early warning system at the U.S. Geological Survey

IntroductionEvery year in the United States, natural hazards threaten lives and livelihoods, resulting in thousands of casualties and billions of dollars in damage. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Natural Hazards Mission Area works with many partners to monitor, assess, and research a wide range of natural hazards, including earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. These efforts aim to enhance commun
Authors
Aleeza Wilkins, Charlie Mandeville, John Power, Doug Given
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Volcano Hazards Program, Earthquake Science Center, Volcano Science Center

Earthquake information products and tools from the Advanced National Seismic System (ANSS)

 This Fact Sheet describes post-earthquake products and tools provided by the Advanced National Seismic System (ANSS) through the U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Hazards Program. The focus is on products that provide situational awareness immediately after significant earthquakes.
Authors
Lisa A. Wald
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Geologic Hazards Science Center

U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Science Center

The mission of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Earthquake Science Center is to collect a wide range of data on earthquakes, faults, and crustal deformation; conduct research to increase our understanding of earthquake source processes, occurrence, and effects; and synthesize this knowledge into probabilistic seismic hazard assessments, aftershock forecasts, and ground-shaking scenarios for antic
Authors
Stephen H. Hickman
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Earthquake Science Center

Revised technical implementation plan for the ShakeAlert system—An earthquake early warning system for the West Coast of the United States

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), along with partner organizations, has developed an earthquake early warning (EEW) system called ShakeAlert for the highest risk areas of the United States: namely, California, Oregon, and Washington. The purpose of the system is to reduce the impact of earthquakes and save lives and property by providing alerts to institutional users and the public. Using network
Authors
Doug Given, Richard M. Allen, Annemarie S. Baltay, Paul Bodin, Elizabeth S. Cochran, Kenneth Creager, Robert M. de Groot, Lind S. Gee, Egill Hauksson, Thomas H. Heaton, Margaret Hellweg, Jessica R. Murray, Valerie I. Thomas, Douglas Toomey, Thomas S. Yelin
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Earthquake Science Center

Research to improve ShakeAlert earthquake early warning products and their utility

Earthquake early warning (EEW) is the rapid detection of an earthquake and issuance of an alert or notification to people and vulnerable systems likely to experience potentially damaging ground shaking. The level of ground shaking that is considered damaging is defined by the specific application; for example, manufacturing equipment may experience damage at a lower intensity ground shaking than w
Authors
Elizabeth S. Cochran, Brad T. Aagaard, Richard M. Allen, Jennifer Andrews, Annemarie S. Baltay, Andrew J. Barbour, Paul Bodin, Benjamin A. Brooks, Angela Chung, Brendan W. Crowell, Doug Given, Thomas C. Hanks, J. Renate Hartog, Egill Hauksson, Thomas H. Heaton, Sara McBride, Men-Andrin Meier, Diego Melgar, Sarah E. Minson, Jessica R. Murray, Jennifer A. Strauss, Douglas Toomey
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Earthquake Science Center

The HayWired Earthquake Scenario

ForewordThe 1906 Great San Francisco earthquake (magnitude 7.8) and the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake (magnitude 6.9) each motivated residents of the San Francisco Bay region to build countermeasures to earthquakes into the fabric of the region. Since Loma Prieta, bay-region communities, governments, and utilities have invested tens of billions of dollars in seismic upgrades and retrofits and replac
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Science Application for Risk Reduction, Earthquake Science Center, Reducing Risk

Feasibility study of earthquake early warning (EEW) in Hawaii

The effects of earthquake shaking on the population and infrastructure across the State of Hawaii could be catastrophic, and the high seismic hazard in the region emphasizes the likelihood of such an event. Earthquake early warning (EEW) has the potential to give several seconds of warning before strong shaking starts, and thus reduce loss of life and damage to property. The two approaches to EEW
Authors
Weston A. Thelen, Alicia J. Hotovec-Ellis, Paul Bodin
By
Volcano Hazards Program, Volcano Science Center

ShakeAlert—An earthquake early warning system for the United States west coast

Earthquake early warning systems use earthquake science and the technology of monitoring systems to alert devices and people when shaking waves generated by an earthquake are expected to arrive at their location. The seconds to minutes of advance warning can allow people and systems to take actions to protect life and property from destructive shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), in collabo
Authors
Erin R. Burkett, Douglas D. Given, Lucile M. Jones
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Earthquake Science Center

The ShakeOut Earthquake Scenario— A story that southern Californians are writing

The question is not if but when southern California will be hit by a major earthquake - one so damaging that it will permanently change lives and livelihoods in the region. How severe the changes will be depends on the actions that individuals, schools, businesses, organizations, communities, and governments take to get ready. To help prepare for this event, scientists of the U.S. Geological Surve
Authors
Suzanne Perry, Dale Cox, Lucile Jones, Richard Bernknopf, James Goltz, Kenneth Hudnut, Dennis Mileti, Daniel Ponti, Keith Porter, Michael Reichle, Hope Seligson, Kimberley Shoaf, Jerry Treiman, Anne Wein
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Science Application for Risk Reduction, Earthquake Science Center, Reducing Risk
Earthquake Detected! Here’s How You Can Prepare

Earthquake Detected! Here’s How You Can Prepare

Over 50 million people in Washington, Oregon, and California can take protective actions prior to feeling shaking from an earthquake.  

Read Article
Entire U.S. West Coast Now Has Access to ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning

Entire U.S. West Coast Now Has Access to ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning

After 15 years of planning and development, the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system is now available to more than 50 million people in...

Read Article
All Systems Go for First Statewide Testing of ShakeAlert in the United States

All Systems Go for First Statewide Testing of ShakeAlert in the United States

Today, the U.S. Geological Survey and the State of California pressed the “go” button to allow the first-ever statewide public testing of the...

Read Article
What if the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System Had Been Operating During the M6.9 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake?

What if the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System Had Been Operating During the M6.9 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake?

How will ShakeAlert® likely perform now on a large earthquake impacting a major urban area? How much warning will you get? To answer this, let’s do a...

Read Article
USGS ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System

USGS ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System

Next week, USGS and the nation commemorate the 30th anniversary of one of the most destructive earthquake disasters in U.S. history – the 1989 Loma...

Read Article
Earthquake Early Warning! New Study Examines Safety Potentials and Limits

Earthquake Early Warning! New Study Examines Safety Potentials and Limits

In a newly published study, U.S. Geological Survey scientists and their partners calculate possible alert times that earthquake early warning systems...

Read Article
“ShakeAlert” Earthquake Early Warning System Goes West Coast Wide

“ShakeAlert” Earthquake Early Warning System Goes West Coast Wide

The U.S. Geological Survey along with university, state and private-sector partners will highlight the rollout of Version 1.2 of the USGS ShakeAlert...

Read Article

Related Content

link
Potential earthquake map shaking

At what magnitude does damage begin to occur in an earthquake?

It isn't that simple. There is not one magnitude above which damage will occur. It depends on other variables, such as the distance from the earthquake, what type of soil you are on, building construction, etc. That being said, damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5. Learn more: Glossary of earthquake terms Earthquake Magnitude, Energy Release...

link

At what magnitude does damage begin to occur in an earthquake?

It isn't that simple. There is not one magnitude above which damage will occur. It depends on other variables, such as the distance from the earthquake, what type of soil you are on, building construction, etc. That being said, damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5. Learn more: Glossary of earthquake terms Earthquake Magnitude, Energy Release...

Learn More
link
2014 USGS National Seismic Hazard Map, displaying intensity of potential ground shaking from an earthquake in 50 years (which i

What is seismic hazard? What is a seismic hazard map? How are they made? How are they used? Why are there different maps, and which one should I use?

Seismic hazard is the hazard associated with potential earthquakes in a particular area, and a seismic hazard map shows the relative hazards in different areas. The maps are made by considering what we currently know about: Past faults and earthquakes The behavior of seismic waves as they travel through different parts of the U.S. crust The near-surface site conditions at specific locations of...

link

What is seismic hazard? What is a seismic hazard map? How are they made? How are they used? Why are there different maps, and which one should I use?

Seismic hazard is the hazard associated with potential earthquakes in a particular area, and a seismic hazard map shows the relative hazards in different areas. The maps are made by considering what we currently know about: Past faults and earthquakes The behavior of seismic waves as they travel through different parts of the U.S. crust The near-surface site conditions at specific locations of...

Learn More
link
USGS map displaying potential to experience damage from a natural or human-induced earthquake in 2017

Can the National Seismic Hazard Maps be used as an earthquake forecast tool for the near future?

Not really. The USGS Seismic Hazard Maps website and the Unified Hazard Tool (for building custom maps) are designed to display the probability of different events that might occur in a several-year to several-decade period. The model bases all probability estimates on the average rate of earthquakes over long periods of time. As you shorten the time window, you should expect greater and greater...

link

Can the National Seismic Hazard Maps be used as an earthquake forecast tool for the near future?

Not really. The USGS Seismic Hazard Maps website and the Unified Hazard Tool (for building custom maps) are designed to display the probability of different events that might occur in a several-year to several-decade period. The model bases all probability estimates on the average rate of earthquakes over long periods of time. As you shorten the time window, you should expect greater and greater...

Learn More
link
Map depicting difference in USGS estimates of earthquake hazards from 2002 and 2014

What is the difference between earthquake early warning, earthquake forecasts, earthquake probabilities, and earthquake prediction?

The USGS uses these four terms to refer to four different things . Early warning is a notification that is issued after an earthquake starts. Probabilities and forecasts are comparable to climate probabilities and weather forecasts, while predictions are more like statements of when, where, and how large, which is not yet possible for earthquakes. Here are more detailed descriptions of each...

link

What is the difference between earthquake early warning, earthquake forecasts, earthquake probabilities, and earthquake prediction?

The USGS uses these four terms to refer to four different things . Early warning is a notification that is issued after an earthquake starts. Probabilities and forecasts are comparable to climate probabilities and weather forecasts, while predictions are more like statements of when, where, and how large, which is not yet possible for earthquakes. Here are more detailed descriptions of each...

Learn More
link
USGS map displaying potential to experience damage from a natural or human-induced earthquake in 2017

Can you predict earthquakes?

No. Neither the USGS nor any other scientists have ever predicted a major earthquake. We do not know how, and we do not expect to know how any time in the foreseeable future. USGS scientists can only calculate the probability that a significant earthquake will occur ( shown on our hazard mapping ) in a specific area within a certain number of years. An earthquake prediction must define 3 elements...

link

Can you predict earthquakes?

No. Neither the USGS nor any other scientists have ever predicted a major earthquake. We do not know how, and we do not expect to know how any time in the foreseeable future. USGS scientists can only calculate the probability that a significant earthquake will occur ( shown on our hazard mapping ) in a specific area within a certain number of years. An earthquake prediction must define 3 elements...

Learn More
link
2014 South Napa Earthquake in California

What are the earthquake hazards/risks where I live?

Determining your risk with regard to earthquakes, or more precisely shaking from earthquakes, isn't as simple as finding the nearest fault. The chances of experiencing shaking from an earthquake and/or having property damage is dependent on many different factors. The National Hazard Maps use all available data to estimate the chances of shaking (of different strengths and frequencies) across the...

link

What are the earthquake hazards/risks where I live?

Determining your risk with regard to earthquakes, or more precisely shaking from earthquakes, isn't as simple as finding the nearest fault. The chances of experiencing shaking from an earthquake and/or having property damage is dependent on many different factors. The National Hazard Maps use all available data to estimate the chances of shaking (of different strengths and frequencies) across the...

Learn More
link
Student participates in the Great ShakeOut earthquake drill. Photo courtesy of The Great ShakeOut

What should I do DURING an earthquake?

If you are INDOORS -- STAY THERE! Get under a desk or table and hang on to it ( Drop, Cover, and Hold on! ) or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. STAY CLEAR of windows, fireplaces, and heavy furniture or appliances. GET OUT of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place (things can fall on you). DON'T run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is danger of...

link

What should I do DURING an earthquake?

If you are INDOORS -- STAY THERE! Get under a desk or table and hang on to it ( Drop, Cover, and Hold on! ) or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. STAY CLEAR of windows, fireplaces, and heavy furniture or appliances. GET OUT of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place (things can fall on you). DON'T run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is danger of...

Learn More
link
Image: Students Conduct Earthquake Preparedness Drill

What can I do to be prepared for an earthquake?

There are four basic steps you can take to be more prepared for an earthquake: Step 1: Secure your space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items. Step 2: Plan to be safe by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency. Step 3: Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations. Step 4: Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents...

link

What can I do to be prepared for an earthquake?

There are four basic steps you can take to be more prepared for an earthquake: Step 1: Secure your space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items. Step 2: Plan to be safe by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency. Step 3: Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations. Step 4: Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents...

Learn More
link
Image: Northridge, CA Earthquake Damage

What should I NOT do during an earthquake?

DO NOT turn on the gas again if you turned it off; let the gas company do it DO NOT use matches, lighters, camp stoves or barbecues, electrical equipment, appliances UNTIL you are sure there are no gas leaks. They may create a spark that could ignite leaking gas and cause an explosion and fire DO NOT use your telephone, EXCEPT for a medical or fire emergency. You could tie up the lines needed for...

link

What should I NOT do during an earthquake?

DO NOT turn on the gas again if you turned it off; let the gas company do it DO NOT use matches, lighters, camp stoves or barbecues, electrical equipment, appliances UNTIL you are sure there are no gas leaks. They may create a spark that could ignite leaking gas and cause an explosion and fire DO NOT use your telephone, EXCEPT for a medical or fire emergency. You could tie up the lines needed for...

Learn More
link
Image: Students Conduct Earthquake Preparedness Drill

What are the Great ShakeOut earthquake drills?

The Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are based on scenario earthquakes that could effect the area if they were to actually take place. Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills are an annual opportunity for people in homes, schools, and organizations to practice what to do during earthquakes, and to improve preparedness. These events are made possible through a collaboration between several agencies...

link

What are the Great ShakeOut earthquake drills?

The Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are based on scenario earthquakes that could effect the area if they were to actually take place. Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills are an annual opportunity for people in homes, schools, and organizations to practice what to do during earthquakes, and to improve preparedness. These events are made possible through a collaboration between several agencies...

Learn More
link
Image: Northridge, CA Earthquake Damage

What can I expect in my house when an earthquake occurs? How do I identify it? What can be done?

The contents of your home may be damaged and can be dangerous: Shaking can make light fixtures fall, refrigerators and other large items move across the floor, and bookcases and television sets topple over. IDENTIFY: Look around your house for things that could fall or move. Ask yourself if your cupboard doors could fly open (allowing dishes to shatter on the floor). Is TV and stereo fastened down...

link

What can I expect in my house when an earthquake occurs? How do I identify it? What can be done?

The contents of your home may be damaged and can be dangerous: Shaking can make light fixtures fall, refrigerators and other large items move across the floor, and bookcases and television sets topple over. IDENTIFY: Look around your house for things that could fall or move. Ask yourself if your cupboard doors could fly open (allowing dishes to shatter on the floor). Is TV and stereo fastened down...

Learn More
PubTalk 1/2018 — ShakeAlert: Path to West Coast EQ Early Warning
PubTalk 1/2018 — ShakeAlert: Path to West Coast EQ Early Warning

PubTalk 1/2018 — ShakeAlert: Path to West Coast EQ Early Warning

PubTalk 1/2018 — ShakeAlert: Path to West Coast EQ Early Warning

Title: ShakeAlert: The Path to West Coast Earthquake Early Warning ... how a few seconds can save lives and property

By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Communications and Publishing, Public Lecture Series

PubTalk 1/2018 — ShakeAlert: Path to West Coast EQ Early Warning

PubTalk 1/2018 — ShakeAlert: Path to West Coast EQ Early Warning

Title: ShakeAlert: The Path to West Coast Earthquake Early Warning ... how a few seconds can save lives and property

By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Communications and Publishing, Public Lecture Series

Comparison of earthquake early warning systems and the national volcano early warning system at the U.S. Geological Survey

IntroductionEvery year in the United States, natural hazards threaten lives and livelihoods, resulting in thousands of casualties and billions of dollars in damage. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Natural Hazards Mission Area works with many partners to monitor, assess, and research a wide range of natural hazards, including earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. These efforts aim to enhance commun
Authors
Aleeza Wilkins, Charlie Mandeville, John Power, Doug Given
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Volcano Hazards Program, Earthquake Science Center, Volcano Science Center

Earthquake information products and tools from the Advanced National Seismic System (ANSS)

 This Fact Sheet describes post-earthquake products and tools provided by the Advanced National Seismic System (ANSS) through the U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Hazards Program. The focus is on products that provide situational awareness immediately after significant earthquakes.
Authors
Lisa A. Wald
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Geologic Hazards Science Center

U.S. Geological Survey Earthquake Science Center

The mission of the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) Earthquake Science Center is to collect a wide range of data on earthquakes, faults, and crustal deformation; conduct research to increase our understanding of earthquake source processes, occurrence, and effects; and synthesize this knowledge into probabilistic seismic hazard assessments, aftershock forecasts, and ground-shaking scenarios for antic
Authors
Stephen H. Hickman
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Earthquake Science Center

Revised technical implementation plan for the ShakeAlert system—An earthquake early warning system for the West Coast of the United States

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), along with partner organizations, has developed an earthquake early warning (EEW) system called ShakeAlert for the highest risk areas of the United States: namely, California, Oregon, and Washington. The purpose of the system is to reduce the impact of earthquakes and save lives and property by providing alerts to institutional users and the public. Using network
Authors
Doug Given, Richard M. Allen, Annemarie S. Baltay, Paul Bodin, Elizabeth S. Cochran, Kenneth Creager, Robert M. de Groot, Lind S. Gee, Egill Hauksson, Thomas H. Heaton, Margaret Hellweg, Jessica R. Murray, Valerie I. Thomas, Douglas Toomey, Thomas S. Yelin
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Earthquake Science Center

Research to improve ShakeAlert earthquake early warning products and their utility

Earthquake early warning (EEW) is the rapid detection of an earthquake and issuance of an alert or notification to people and vulnerable systems likely to experience potentially damaging ground shaking. The level of ground shaking that is considered damaging is defined by the specific application; for example, manufacturing equipment may experience damage at a lower intensity ground shaking than w
Authors
Elizabeth S. Cochran, Brad T. Aagaard, Richard M. Allen, Jennifer Andrews, Annemarie S. Baltay, Andrew J. Barbour, Paul Bodin, Benjamin A. Brooks, Angela Chung, Brendan W. Crowell, Doug Given, Thomas C. Hanks, J. Renate Hartog, Egill Hauksson, Thomas H. Heaton, Sara McBride, Men-Andrin Meier, Diego Melgar, Sarah E. Minson, Jessica R. Murray, Jennifer A. Strauss, Douglas Toomey
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Earthquake Science Center

The HayWired Earthquake Scenario

ForewordThe 1906 Great San Francisco earthquake (magnitude 7.8) and the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake (magnitude 6.9) each motivated residents of the San Francisco Bay region to build countermeasures to earthquakes into the fabric of the region. Since Loma Prieta, bay-region communities, governments, and utilities have invested tens of billions of dollars in seismic upgrades and retrofits and replac
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Science Application for Risk Reduction, Earthquake Science Center, Reducing Risk

Feasibility study of earthquake early warning (EEW) in Hawaii

The effects of earthquake shaking on the population and infrastructure across the State of Hawaii could be catastrophic, and the high seismic hazard in the region emphasizes the likelihood of such an event. Earthquake early warning (EEW) has the potential to give several seconds of warning before strong shaking starts, and thus reduce loss of life and damage to property. The two approaches to EEW
Authors
Weston A. Thelen, Alicia J. Hotovec-Ellis, Paul Bodin
By
Volcano Hazards Program, Volcano Science Center

ShakeAlert—An earthquake early warning system for the United States west coast

Earthquake early warning systems use earthquake science and the technology of monitoring systems to alert devices and people when shaking waves generated by an earthquake are expected to arrive at their location. The seconds to minutes of advance warning can allow people and systems to take actions to protect life and property from destructive shaking. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), in collabo
Authors
Erin R. Burkett, Douglas D. Given, Lucile M. Jones
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Earthquake Science Center

The ShakeOut Earthquake Scenario— A story that southern Californians are writing

The question is not if but when southern California will be hit by a major earthquake - one so damaging that it will permanently change lives and livelihoods in the region. How severe the changes will be depends on the actions that individuals, schools, businesses, organizations, communities, and governments take to get ready. To help prepare for this event, scientists of the U.S. Geological Surve
Authors
Suzanne Perry, Dale Cox, Lucile Jones, Richard Bernknopf, James Goltz, Kenneth Hudnut, Dennis Mileti, Daniel Ponti, Keith Porter, Michael Reichle, Hope Seligson, Kimberley Shoaf, Jerry Treiman, Anne Wein
By
Natural Hazards Mission Area, Earthquake Hazards Program, Science Application for Risk Reduction, Earthquake Science Center, Reducing Risk
Earthquake Detected! Here’s How You Can Prepare

Earthquake Detected! Here’s How You Can Prepare

Over 50 million people in Washington, Oregon, and California can take protective actions prior to feeling shaking from an earthquake.  

Read Article
Entire U.S. West Coast Now Has Access to ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning

Entire U.S. West Coast Now Has Access to ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning

After 15 years of planning and development, the ShakeAlert earthquake early warning system is now available to more than 50 million people in...

Read Article
All Systems Go for First Statewide Testing of ShakeAlert in the United States

All Systems Go for First Statewide Testing of ShakeAlert in the United States

Today, the U.S. Geological Survey and the State of California pressed the “go” button to allow the first-ever statewide public testing of the...

Read Article
What if the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System Had Been Operating During the M6.9 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake?

What if the ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System Had Been Operating During the M6.9 1989 Loma Prieta Earthquake?

How will ShakeAlert® likely perform now on a large earthquake impacting a major urban area? How much warning will you get? To answer this, let’s do a...

Read Article
USGS ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System

USGS ShakeAlert Earthquake Early Warning System

Next week, USGS and the nation commemorate the 30th anniversary of one of the most destructive earthquake disasters in U.S. history – the 1989 Loma...

Read Article
Earthquake Early Warning! New Study Examines Safety Potentials and Limits

Earthquake Early Warning! New Study Examines Safety Potentials and Limits

In a newly published study, U.S. Geological Survey scientists and their partners calculate possible alert times that earthquake early warning systems...

Read Article
“ShakeAlert” Earthquake Early Warning System Goes West Coast Wide

“ShakeAlert” Earthquake Early Warning System Goes West Coast Wide

The U.S. Geological Survey along with university, state and private-sector partners will highlight the rollout of Version 1.2 of the USGS ShakeAlert...

Read Article