Title: ShakeAlert: The Path to West Coast Earthquake Early Warning ... how a few seconds can save lives and property
How do I sign up for the ShakeAlert® Earthquake Early Warning System?
How do I sign up to receive ShakeAlert®-powered Alerts on my phone?
|Provider
|Type
|Apple Store
Google Play
|Link
|States
|USGS/FEMA
|Wireless
Emergency
Alerts
|N/A
|FEMA | WEA
|CA/OR/WA
|MyShakeTM
|Mobile App
|Y/Y
|MyShake
|CA/OR/WA
|Android
Operating
System
|N/A
|CA/OR/WA
|Alert San
Diego with
ShakeReadySD
|Mobile App
|Y/Y
|Alert San Diego
|CA
The USGS issues ShakeAlert® Messages but alert delivery will come by other public and private means (internet, radio, television, cellular), including Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) -- think of an AMBER Alert -- delivered by FEMA’s Integrated Public Alert and Warning System (IPAWS). Alert delivery via the WEA system is available in California, Oregon, and Washington. To ensure that you can receive WEA alerts consult your cell phone instructions about receiving emergency alerts or contact your cell phone service provider.
Many USGS partners across California, Oregon, and Washington already use ShakeAlert Messages to enhance public safety. Water and gas utilities, transit systems, and emergency facilities like fire stations and hospitals alert staff to take a protective action such as Drop, Cover, and Hold On and trigger automated actions such as opening a fire house door so first responders can do their job.
There are several ways to get ShakeAlert-powered alerts on your cell phone. (Note: The USGS does not directly or indirectly endorse any product or service provided, or to be provided, by these alert delivery providers.)
- The MyShakeTM app was developed by the UC Berkeley and is sponsored by the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. MyShake is available for free in the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores – more information is available here. MyShake is currently operating in California, Oregon, and Washington.
- Google provides a ShakeAlert-powered earthquake alert feature that is integrated into the Android Operating System. This service is available in California, Oregon, and Washington on cell phones using the Android operating system.
- ShakeReadySD is the ShakeAlert-powered Earthquake Early Warning component of the Alert San Diego app. ShakeReadySD only delivers alerts to phones in California. Alert San Diego can be downloaded for free on the Apple iTunes and Google Play stores.
The testing of alert delivery to cell phones began in California 2019, joined by Oregon and Washington in 2021. To learn more, visit the ShakeAlert website or follow USGS ShakeAlert on X.
These products should not be confused with the USGS Earthquake Notification Service (ENS), which is a free, customizable service that sends out automated emails or texts whenever earthquakes occur in whatever area you designate. ENS is NOT an early warning system.
For more information about ShakeAlert-powered Alerting in your state, contact your state emergency management agency:
|California
|California Governor's
Office of Emergency Services
|Oregon
|Oregon Office of
Emergency Management
|Washington
|Washington Emergency
Management Division
Related Content
At what magnitude does damage begin to occur in an earthquake?
It isn't that simple. There is not one magnitude above which damage will occur. It depends on other variables, such as the distance from the earthquake, what type of soil you are on, building construction, etc. That being said, damage does not usually occur until the earthquake magnitude reaches somewhere above 4 or 5. Learn more: Glossary of earthquake terms Earthquake Magnitude, Energy Release...
What is seismic hazard? What is a seismic hazard map? How are they made? How are they used? Why are there different maps, and which one should I use?
Seismic hazard is the hazard associated with potential earthquakes in a particular area, and a seismic hazard map shows the relative hazards in different areas. The maps are made by considering what we currently know about: Past faults and earthquakes The behavior of seismic waves as they travel through different parts of the U.S. crust The near-surface site conditions at specific locations of...
Can the National Seismic Hazard Maps be used as an earthquake forecast tool for the near future?
Not really. The USGS Seismic Hazard Maps website and the Unified Hazard Tool (for building custom maps) are designed to display the probability of different events that might occur in a several-year to several-decade period. The model bases all probability estimates on the average rate of earthquakes over long periods of time. As you shorten the time window, you should expect greater and greater...
What is the difference between earthquake early warning, earthquake forecasts, earthquake probabilities, and earthquake prediction?
The USGS uses these four terms to refer to four different things . Early warning is a notification that is issued after an earthquake starts. Probabilities and forecasts are comparable to climate probabilities and weather forecasts, while predictions are more like statements of when, where, and how large, which is not yet possible for earthquakes. Here are more detailed descriptions of each...
Can you predict earthquakes?
No. Neither the USGS nor any other scientists have ever predicted a major earthquake. We do not know how, and we do not expect to know how any time in the foreseeable future. USGS scientists can only calculate the probability that a significant earthquake will occur ( shown on our hazard mapping ) in a specific area within a certain number of years. An earthquake prediction must define 3 elements...
What are the earthquake hazards/risks where I live?
Determining your risk with regard to earthquakes, or more precisely shaking from earthquakes, isn't as simple as finding the nearest fault. The chances of experiencing shaking from an earthquake and/or having property damage is dependent on many different factors. The National Hazard Maps use all available data to estimate the chances of shaking (of different strengths and frequencies) across the...
What should I do DURING an earthquake?
If you are INDOORS -- STAY THERE! Get under a desk or table and hang on to it ( Drop, Cover, and Hold on! ) or move into a hallway or against an inside wall. STAY CLEAR of windows, fireplaces, and heavy furniture or appliances. GET OUT of the kitchen, which is a dangerous place (things can fall on you). DON'T run downstairs or rush outside while the building is shaking or while there is danger of...
What can I do to be prepared for an earthquake?
There are four basic steps you can take to be more prepared for an earthquake: Step 1: Secure your space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items. Step 2: Plan to be safe by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency. Step 3: Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations. Step 4: Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents...
What should I NOT do during an earthquake?
DO NOT turn on the gas again if you turned it off; let the gas company do it DO NOT use matches, lighters, camp stoves or barbecues, electrical equipment, appliances UNTIL you are sure there are no gas leaks. They may create a spark that could ignite leaking gas and cause an explosion and fire DO NOT use your telephone, EXCEPT for a medical or fire emergency. You could tie up the lines needed for...
What are the Great ShakeOut earthquake drills?
The Great ShakeOut earthquake drills are based on scenario earthquakes that could effect the area if they were to actually take place. Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills are an annual opportunity for people in homes, schools, and organizations to practice what to do during earthquakes, and to improve preparedness. These events are made possible through a collaboration between several agencies...
What can I expect in my house when an earthquake occurs? How do I identify it? What can be done?
The contents of your home may be damaged and can be dangerous: Shaking can make light fixtures fall, refrigerators and other large items move across the floor, and bookcases and television sets topple over. IDENTIFY: Look around your house for things that could fall or move. Ask yourself if your cupboard doors could fly open (allowing dishes to shatter on the floor). Is TV and stereo fastened down...
